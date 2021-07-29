Provo, St. George airports add flights to California city

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Sure, you could make the road trip to Los Angeles from Utah, but why not fly?

Starting in September, you will have the chance to fly out of Provo to LA’s Hollywood Burbank Airport with one-way fares starting at $49 courtesy of Avelo Airlines.

Provo Airport is Avelo’s third destination in Utah in addition to Salt Lake City-Ogden and St. George.

“We are looking forward to bringing more choice, affordability and the Avelo Soul of Service to Provo,” says Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “With this exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles, Provo now has direct access to the best of Southern California through the region’s most convenient and relaxing airport. LA has never been easier or more affordable to reach.”

“Avelo’s goal of ‘refreshingly smooth travel,’ matches the reason so many travelers choose The Provo Airport: convenience, affordability and fewer crowds,” says Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “We are becoming the worst-kept secret for better travel options.”

The route between Provo and LA will be served by a 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Beginning on Sept. 17, the routes between Provo and LA will kick off, flying on Mondays and Fridays.

On October 7, flights between St. George and LA will also begin. These flights will take place on Thursdays and Sundays.

For more about Avelo, click here.

In June, Allegiant announced 23 new nonstop routes and holiday travel destinations. Among those new routes include one to Austin, Texas, out of the Provo Airport. This starts on Nov. 18, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $39.