Provo schools welcome 50% of students back to class

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)— The Provo City School District is starting the first day of school in what its calling phase 1 of reopening.

The district has decided to bring students back on alternating schedules.

“He is super excited and super nervous and it’s a lot different this year,” parent Whittney Boothe said.

Students with last names starting with A through K will attend schools Monday and Wednesday. Tuesday and Thursday, students with last names L through Z will be in class. On the off days, students will learn online.

The district is capping the daily school attendance at 50% or about 7,000 students at a time to provide social distancing and ensure that siblings and students in the same household are on the same schedule. Contact tracing a top priority for administrators.

“On busses, they’ll have assigned seats in classes desks will be spaced out and they will have assigned seats if there is ever anything we can go back to that bus or class to say these are the people that were around,” Caleb Price with the district said.

Similar to other school districts Provo City School District says a majority of surveyed parents want their children back in class.

Some teachers did ask for school to start later but ultimately the district decided students will attend in person twice a week and the rest of the week is online.

Boothe said it’s very parents responsibility to keep the school safe.

“By wearing masks, checking temperatures every morning just to make sure to do my part and do everything we can to social distance,” Boothe said.

The district says there are enough face masks and other PPE for every student. No word when the district will move to phase 2 of reopening schools.