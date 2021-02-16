Provo school district issues below bench pickup alert for Tuesday

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Due to continuing snowfall across the Wasatch Front, the Provo City School District says it needed to call a below bench pickup for some of its bus stops in higher elevations.

The district says its schools are running on their regular scheduled despite the winter weather.

Below bench pickup was needed Tuesday morning to ensure student safety on the buses. Affected neighborhoods included the Southeast Bench, Northeast Bench, Oak Hills, and Sherwood Hills.

The alert for below bench pickup was issued around 6:45 a.m.

Motorists across the Wasatch Front have been experiencing slow commutes Tuesday morning as yet another snowstorm hits the state.

The snow caused the Utah Department of Transportation to close Little Cottonwood Canyon for avalanche control while traction law was put into effect in other areas.