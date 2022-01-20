Provo rollover crash leaves two hospitalized

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have been hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday night.

Provo Police say the crash happened near 4800 N. University Ave. but started on Foothill Drive.

Authorities say a speeding car crashed into another vehicle, went over a barrier and rolled down a hill before catching on fire.

Officials say the two occupants were taken to a local hospital for injury treatment. One woman remains in critical condition and another man has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been provided at this time.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories