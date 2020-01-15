Provo Police warn residents of raccoons with sickness mistaken for rabies

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- If you live in Provo and see a raccoon wandering aimlessly with a runny nose and cracked paws, stay away.

The Provo Police Department said they have received a number of reports over the last six months of raccoons acting strangely. The animals may appear like they have rabies, but the department says the animals actually have canine distemper.

Canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs, according to the American Veterinarian Medical Association.

“While we want to assure you that these raccoons are not rabid and not contagious to humans, citizens should by no means approach or touch these animals under any circumstances,” a post on the Provo Police Department’s Facebook page stated.

If you see a raccoon-like this, call the Provo Police non-emergency dispatch line at 801-852-6210.

The department added all dog owners should make sure their dogs are up to date on their canine distemper shots, as they are susceptible to the disease.

