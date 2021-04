PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a person of interest in a robbery.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the robbery occurred on Wednesday at 889 W. Center Street in Provo.

A picture of the suspect and a suspect vehicle can be found below:

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Detective Rugebregt of the Provo Police Department at brugebregt@provo.org.