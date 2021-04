PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in tracking down a suspect wanted in multiple fraud cases.

The Provo Police Department says they are investigating a fraud case where the suspect has committed the same offenses throughout Utah.

Pictures of the suspect can be found below:

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on the case, you are asked to contact Detective Nelson of the Provo Police Department at cnelson@provo.org.