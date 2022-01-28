Provo police search for laser pointing suspects targeting pilots

FILE: A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for suspects who have been pointing lasers at aircraft.

Provo Police say the reported lasers have affected pilots flying over or into Provo City Airport.

“This is extremely concerning,” police say. “Shining a laser at a pilot’s eyes is not only criminal, but is extremely dangerous.”

Since last October, police say they’ve received numerous reports of people shooting lasers into pilots’ eyes while flying,

Pointing a laser into a pilot’s eyes can distract and even temporarily blind the pilot, potentially endangering any passengers who may be on board. Authorities say it’s a federal crime with possible fines of up to $250,000 or up to five years in jail.

Earlier this week, a laser strike temporarily blinded a University of ​Utah AirMed crew member while they were transporting a patient.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call Provo Dispatch at (801) 852-6210 or e-mail Officer Brough at sbrough@provo.org.