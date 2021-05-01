Provo Police rescue hawk, facts you should know

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – As the weather changes, some are being caught off guard and that doesn’t just include people.

According to the Provo Police Department, on April 30, a Red-Tailed Hawk was found dehydrated near a storage facility and in need of urgent care.

Following the discovery the department sent the hawk over to ‘Raptor Rehab’ where officers say they hope will make a full recovery.

“The extreme weather changes affect everyone and everything. This beautiful Red-Tailed Hawk was rescued and sent to Raptor Rehab,” shares the team. “We were told it was dehydrated but will make a full recovery.”

Officials share that Red-Tailed Hawks are common to spot when living in North America, especially in Utah.

According to the Division of Wildlife Resources, these birds of prey typically hunt from high perches, capturing rodents, rabbits, birds, and reptiles.

During the dry months such as April and May, Red-Tailed Hawks are also known to breed and lay about 2-3 eggs a year.

Here are five additional facts about Red-Tailed Hawks you probably didn’t know about according to the Chattahoochee Nature Center.