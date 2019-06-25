Provo police remind residents about fireworks restrictions

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – With July 4th and Pioneer Days celebrations fast approaching, the Provo Police Department has put out a reminder about firework restrictions in the city.

Provo police said in a post on social media that June 27 is the date the public can legally buy fireworks in Provo.

The public can set off fireworks from July 2 through July 5 and July 22 through July 25 until 11 p.m., with July 4th being the only day fireworks can last until midnight, according to police.

Fireworks are not allowed in the yellow highlighted areas shown in a map released by the Provo Police Department, including Rock Canyon Park.

Courtesy of The Provo Poice Department

The Police Department said fireworks are banned in all city parks except Sertoma, Kiwanis, Provost, Fort Utah, Footprinters.

Discharging fireworks in a restricted area is a Class B misdemeanor according to Provo police and the restrictions set in place will be strictly enforced.

