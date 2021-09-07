Provo Police pup retiring after 8 years with department

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A Provo Police pup is ready for a life in retirement after spending eight years serving the city.

Provo Police say Mira has completed her tour of duty, conducting “hundreds of bomb sweeps for marathons, parades, concerts, and sporting events.”

“She responded to numerous schools when they had bomb threats. She went on several unattended package calls,” Provo Police detail. “She helped a hospital quickly open back up its emergency room after a bomb threat. She even found a stolen block of C4.”

Provo Police share these photos of Mira:

Provo Police’s Mira, who is entering retirement after 8 years with the department. (Provo Police)

In her retirement, Mira will live with Officer Lewis as a pet.

“She is going to have fun camping and eating unhealthy!” Provo Police say in a Tuesday announcement.