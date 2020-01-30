Provo police officers surprise young boy with new bicycle

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officers with the Provo Police Department surprised a 9-year-old boy with a bicycle Wednesday.

Provo police say one of their officers responded to reports of a bicycle theft last week and met DJ.

DJ reportedly told the officer that the bike that was stolen was special to him because it was donated as a Christmas gift. DJ also explained that the stolen bike was his family’s only means of transportation.

The dayshift patrol officers with the Provo Police Department said they were so touched by DJ’s story that they all contributed money to purchase a new bicycle, a bike lock and some treats for him.

