PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officers with the Provo Police Department surprised a 9-year-old boy with a bicycle Wednesday.
Provo police say one of their officers responded to reports of a bicycle theft last week and met DJ.
DJ reportedly told the officer that the bike that was stolen was special to him because it was donated as a Christmas gift. DJ also explained that the stolen bike was his family’s only means of transportation.
The dayshift patrol officers with the Provo Police Department said they were so touched by DJ’s story that they all contributed money to purchase a new bicycle, a bike lock and some treats for him.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Popeyes has a new fashion line that resembles Beyonce’s Ivy Park, and people on Twitter are here for it!
- Provo police officers surprise young boy with new bicycle
- ‘A year of horror’: Advocates renew calls to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ program
- Organization stitches its 2,000th quilt for injured US troops in memory of 16-year-old
- The Justice Files: Alleged kidnapper made promises to clean up his act