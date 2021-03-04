Provo police officer shot in line of duty released from hospital Thursday

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo police officer who was shot while in the line of duty was released from the hospital Thursday.

Officer John Oseguera was met by officers from numerous agencies and hospital staff who assisted him a week ago Thursday, according to officials.

Officer John Oseguera as well as a suspect, were shot shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 25,

Police told ABC4 that the officer was shot twice and “took shrapnel, broken glass maybe, to the head.” They added that several other officers were hit by shrapnel during the shooting but were expected to “be ok”.

Officer Oseguera was transported to the hospital where he was operated on due to his gunshot wounds.

Officer Oseguera has been with the Provo Police Department for about 2 years, according to the Provo Police Department.

The Provo Police Department said in a tweet, “again, we want to thank everyone who has assisted Provo Police Department throughout the last week.”