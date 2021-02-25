Provo police officer, suspect shot

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A Provo police officer has been shot.

The Provo Fire Department has confirmed that an officer, as well as the suspect, have been shot shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King says they received numerous calls from people in the area of 900 E 80 S for numerous reports of a suspicious male shortly before 1 p.m.

Sgt. King says the male was reportedly “acting erratic” and was armed with a gun with one person reporting a window had been shot out.

When officers arrived, Sgt. King says gunshots were exchanged. A Provo Police officer and the suspect sustained gunshot wounds.

Sgt. King says that, at some point, the suspect was barricaded, but officers were able to make contact shortly thereafter and take the unidentified suspect into custody.

While Sgt. King says they do not know the condition of the officer, she explains that he was talking and able to walk out of the building. He has been with the department for about two years.

Both were transported to different hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.

ABC4 has a crew on scene to gather more information. Stick with ABC4 on-air and online for continuing coverage.