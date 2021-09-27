Provo Police officer injured in shooting returns

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Seven months ago, Provo Police Officer John Oseguera responded to numerous calls from neighbors reporting a suspicious man in the area. When he and other officers arrived, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Officer Oseguera, as well as the suspect, both sustained gunshot wounds.

Officials initially told ABC4 Oseguera, who had been with the department for about two years at the time, was shot twice and “took shrapnel, broken glass maybe, to the head.”

In early March, Oseguera was released from the hospital. Watch below as other law enforcement partners mark Oseguera’s release.

A day before Oseguera’s release, the 44-year-old suspect was charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated murder, and felony discharge of a firearm.

On Monday, seven months after the shooting, Provo Police say Oseguera is back on the road.

“He had been looking forward to getting back to work and helping out the good people of Provo. During his recovery, Officer Oseguera always kept his positive and happy spirit,” Provo Police say. “We have always loved and admired him for it. The Oseguera family appreciates all the love and support from the community during the healing process. Welcome back, Officer Oseguera!”