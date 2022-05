PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday, May 20.

Authorities say the incident happened at 1296 S. State St. in Provo.

If you can identify the individual below, or the owner of the vehicle, please contact Detective Fox with Provo Police at bfox@provo.org or (801) 852-7286.

Provo Police are reminding the public that all persons are innocent until proven guilty.