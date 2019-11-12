Provo police looking for missing woman and child

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Provo police are looking for a missing woman and child Monday.

Provo police say they’re trying to conduct a welfare check on Jordana Murray, 37, and 7-year-old Victor Rosas-Mendoza.

If you know where either of them is located, you’re asked to contact Detective Dupaix by phone at 801-852-6210 or e-mail at ndupaix@provo.org.

