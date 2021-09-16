UPDATE: Lockdown at Provo High School lifted after possible weapons offense

UPDATE: Thursday, 9/16/21, 2:44 p.m.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The lockdown at Provo High School has been lifted after two people related to the lockdown were located by police.

According to the Provo Police Department, the two individuals, who have not been identified, were involved in an altercation at the school.

Additional details surrounding that altercation have not yet been released.

The school remains an “active investigation scene.”

“We understand this is a stressful, concerning time and want to reassure parents and students that their safety is our top priority,” Provo Police said in a tweet Thursday afternoon. “We want to thank everyone for your patience and for abiding by lockdown protocols for their and others safety,” the department added.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

————————————————————————————————————————

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police are currently investigating a possible weapons offense at Provo High School.

School officials say the high school has been placed on lockdown while police continue to clear the school.

Details are limited at this time but Provo Police say there are no injuries at this time.

Parents of students at the school are asked to stay away as officers work to secure the area.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information.