Provo police investigate shots fired at Missionary Training Center

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Provo police are investigating after shots were fired at the Missionary Training Center (MTC) for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints early Monday morning.

Provo police said a driver in white SUV fired multiple rounds at the main MTC security booth at 900 East around 2:30 a.m.

Provo officers are on the scene investigating.

The Missionary Training Centers are devoted to training Latter-day Saint missionaries. The MTC’s flagship campus in Provo is located near Brigham Young University. According to its website, the campus has 21 buildings on a 39-acre site, with a capacity of housing and training 3,700 missionaries.

All missionaries have been training remotely since mid-March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to contact Detective Campbell with Provo police at rcambell@provo.org or call 801-852-7315.