PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Department is bringing back their Law Enforcement Explorer program. This program is designed to train and educate youth for real police operations. Explorers will learn through hands-on and classroom training in different categories. Some of these categories include:

Domestic Disturbance

Hostage Negotiation

Crime Scene

Burglary in Progress

Officer Down

And more

Participants are required to

be between the ages of 14 and 21

Have parental approval if under 18 years of age

Maintain a 2.0 GPA

Be healthy and in decent physical condition

Have good morals and ethics

Have a valid Driver’s License if over 18 years of age

Have no convictions of serious crimes

Live in Utah County

Pass a background check

For more information or to fill out an application, click here.