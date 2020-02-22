Provo police are asking motorists to avoid using these illegal license plates

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) — Provo police are asking the public to avoid using illegal license plates after having to stop a number of motorists displaying the plates.

The plates are black with white writing and appeared to have been ordered online with an actual DMV plate number.

Police say those stopped with the illegal license plates will have the plates confiscated, likely receive a ticket, and the DMV will suspend the motorist’s registration.

