Provo, Ogden top carbon dioxide emissions study

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Provo and Ogden are at the top of a new nationwide study on carbon dioxide emissions.

According to Magnifymoney.com, households in Provo put out 10.55 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Ogden follows close behind with 10.16 metric tons.

“We wanted to see one other cost of commuting people may not be aware of,” said Derek Miller, Senior Research Analyst.

Study researchers surveyed the top 200 cities across the United States.

The west dominated. Miller explains why. “Primarily this is due to people driving a lot. Roughly, about 90% of people in Utah drive to work.”

This is comparison to larger metro areas where public transit is the main mode of transportation.

In New York, households emitted 5.36 metric tons of carbon dioxide. That’s followed by San Francisco which has the second smallest carbon footprint. The city’s annual average is 7.12 metric tons.

“From a financial point of view, there have been some government estimates that show in the past 10 years climate change cost the country about $350 billion,” said Miller.

Other reasons for higher carbon dioxide emissions include urban density meaning places like New York City have the highest residential density score due to fewer detached single-family homes.

In NYC, there’s 37% of detached single-family homes. In Provo, the number is 67%. In Ogden, it’s 75%.

