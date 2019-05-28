Newsfore Opt-In Form

Provo officer receives Purple Heart Medal

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Provo police officer was awarded a Purple Heart medal for her hard work and resilience in taking down a suspect during an arrest. 

Police said Officer Brooke Fox was in a physical confrontation with an arrestee when the arrestee kicked her in the shoulder causing her instant pain. 

Officer Fox is said to have continued to fight with the individual until the individual was successfully taken into custody.

The injuries Fox sustained as a result of the incident were substantial enough that surgery and months of rehabilitation will be required to complete her healing. 

