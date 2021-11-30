Provo names new Chief of Police

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo City Police Department welcomes Fred Ross as its new chief of police, in an announcement made from their future public safety headquarters located inside the new Provo City Hall.

In 2020, Provo honored Rich Ferguson as Utah’s Police Chief of the Year, in addition to earning the Safest Big City in Utah and being the 21 Safest City in the Nation.

Ferguson announced his retirement earlier this year which led to a nationwide search to replace Interim Chief John Geyerman.

“We are thankful to Chief Geyerman for bringing his 35 years of experience to aid in this important transition,” says Mayor Michelle Kaufusi in a press release.

Chief Ross started his career with the Salt Lake Police Department in 1995, where he served as the deputy chief until his retirement in 2015. Ross leaves his current position as chief of the Utah Transit Authority Police Department to accept the role of Provo City’s Chief of Police.

“The Provo Police department is rich in tradition, employing the best men and women in the profession; this is what makes Provo Police a destination department,” said Ross. “I look forward to carrying on the traditions, building on the great existing programs, and helping to develop all the officers into the finest in the nation while maintaining a safe and vibrant city. Working in a city with a very vibrant business community, a major University supporting academia and sports is a dream.”

Ross was born in Granger and attended Granger High School before attending the Police Academy in 1989. He was recognized as the National Community Policing Officer of the Year in 1997 and awarded the Humanitarian of the Year award in 2015.