Provo named the 2nd best run city in the U.S.

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new study from WalletHub has named Provo as the 2nd best run city in the United States.

In order to determine what cities are the best run and which are the worst WalletHub compared 150 cities using the following categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure/pollution.

Provo was beaten out by Nampa, Idaho for the top spot and Boise, Nampa’s neighbor, came in third.

Salt Lake City was on the list as well as 26th best run city.

The worst run city in the U.S.? Detroit came in last.

