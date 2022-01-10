Provo man falls to his death in tragic construction accident

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – On the afternoon of Jan. 7, Park City Police officials responded to a dispatch call from a construction site in Silver Creek Village.

After arriving on the scene, deputies tended to a worker who had fallen 40 feet off of scaffolding. 

The fallen, a 40-year-old Provo man, was immediately transported to a Salt Lake hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. 

OSHA has since been notified of the incident and is carrying out an investigation of the worksite. 

