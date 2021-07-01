Provo man charged after robbing woman, 6 children at knifepoint

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A Provo man has been charged after he robbed a woman who was in a car with six children.

A teen boy was also involved in the robbery, according to police.

34-year-old Rafael Guzman-Hernandez of Provo has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, assault by a prisoner, and failure to stop at the command of police.

On Saturday, June 26, the woman reported she was sitting in her car with her six children when two men approached her car. Guzman-Hernandez was armed with a knife and a teenage boy was armed with a gun, charging documents show.

Guzman-Hernandez asked for money from the woman and children sitting inside the car and then held a knife to the neck of the child sitting in the front seat.

The two suspects then ran off with the woman’s purse, giving the woman time to call police.

Officers quickly responded to the area and saw two individuals running in the street.

One of the officers then yelled for the suspects to stop, but they kept running, jumping over fences to other properties, charging documents show.

Police said the two suspects then ran into a nearby house, with the teen pointing a gun inside.

Officers continued to search for the two suspects, and with the help of a police K-9, Guzman-Hernandez and the teen were taken into custody.

As the two were being handcuffed, Guzman-Hernandez “kicked one of the officers hard enough to knock

him off his feet,” according to the charges.

Law enforcement were able to keep control of the two suspects and take them into custody

A knife and the woman’s purse were found near Guzman-Hernandez when he was arrested, according to the charges.

Police have not released the teen’s identity or say if he has been charged in the crime.