Provo lifeguard suing city for negligence and failure to prevent sexual assault

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A young woman who was working as a lifeguard at a Provo pool during the summer of 2020 is filing a lawsuit against the city after she was allegedly raped.

The victim reported multiple unwanted advances from a man who was at the Provo City pool the day she was raped, but says she received no help in trying to fix the situation. Throughout the day, she says she received unwanted looks, comments, and behavior that was deeply troubling, and approached her supervisor saying, “There is a man staring at me constantly and making me feel uncomfortable.”

The pool supervisor responded that she didn’t know what to do about the situation, leaving the girl to deal with it on her own.

Later that night, the victim was left alone to leave her shift, and while walking to her car, she says she was approached by a man in a blue Provo Recreation Center shirt. The parking lot they were in was dimly lit, and when the man was close enough, she realized that he was the same person who had been harassing her during the day.

The victim tried to escape, but the man overpowered her and forced her into the back of her car where he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her.

When the young woman later attempted to find out the identity of her rapist, she was told by Provo City that they did not have any surveillance footage of the parking lot where the assault happened.

The victim is currently suing the city of Provo for failing to protect her from sexual harassment and sexual assault while on the job. The law firm Steele Adams Hosman in Salt Lake City is representing her claim.

Attorney Erika Larsen says, “Provo City failed in several respects to protect one of their own employees from a young woman’s greatest nightmare. Provo City had multiple opportunities to protect their employee, but instead, they repeatedly chose to do nothing.”

ABC4 has requested a statement from Provo City and is awaiting a response.