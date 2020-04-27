Live Now
More than 3 million cases confirmed worldwide as US nears 1 million cases, more than any other nation. Tune in now for your daily update

Provo Library offering curbside pick-up

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Provo City

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- If you’re in Utah County and looking for ways to entertain yourself, the Provo Library might have exactly what you need.

The library is offering curbside pick-up for access to books, books on CD, and even DVDs.

Just schedule an appointment, give them 24 hours, and the Provo Library will deliver them to your car on your scheduled day and time.

Curbside pick-up is available Monday – Friday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

To make an appoint visit the library’s website: https://www.provolibrary.com/

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story