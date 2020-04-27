Provo Library offering curbside pick-up

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- If you’re in Utah County and looking for ways to entertain yourself, the Provo Library might have exactly what you need.

The library is offering curbside pick-up for access to books, books on CD, and even DVDs.

Just schedule an appointment, give them 24 hours, and the Provo Library will deliver them to your car on your scheduled day and time.

Curbside pick-up is available Monday – Friday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

To make an appoint visit the library’s website: https://www.provolibrary.com/

