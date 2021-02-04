Provo law enforcement investigating vehicle theft

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the theft of a vehicle.
Pictures of the suspects show two women walking out of a store are different times both holding bags. It is unclear if both women know each other.
One woman is seen wearing a surgical face mask while the other used a red bandana as a face covering.
Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to contact Detective Nelson at cnelson@provo.org.
Provo police emphasized that “all persons are innocent until proven guilty.”