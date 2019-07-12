Newsfore Opt-In Form

Provo firefighters extinguish ‘suspicious’ fire in no-burn area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters quickly extinguished a brush fire in Slate Canyon Thursday night.

Provo Fire & Rescue said the one-acre fire started in a “no burn area” in Slate Canyon which is accessible by a dirt road.

Investigators said based on witness accounts there may have been a vehicle leaving the area “in a hurry” around the time when the fire started.

Four crews rushed to the scene, and officials said due to the rapid response the fire was quickly contained.

Officials said the fire is suspicious, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

VIDEO COURTESY: PATRICIA HARMON

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Former Weber State football great died after ‘medical incident’ while in jail

Former prosecutor says Mackenzie Lueck murder case is ‘lacking an eyewitness’ 

Hospital fires 23 workers in case of excessive doses, deaths 

Desegregation remains an issue in many US schools

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS