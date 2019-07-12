Provo firefighters extinguish ‘suspicious’ fire in no-burn area

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters quickly extinguished a brush fire in Slate Canyon Thursday night.

Provo Fire & Rescue said the one-acre fire started in a “no burn area” in Slate Canyon which is accessible by a dirt road.

Investigators said based on witness accounts there may have been a vehicle leaving the area “in a hurry” around the time when the fire started.

Four crews rushed to the scene, and officials said due to the rapid response the fire was quickly contained.

Officials said the fire is suspicious, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

VIDEO COURTESY: PATRICIA HARMON

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: