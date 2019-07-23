Provo Fire Department: ‘Put the brakes on fireworks’ Tuesday night

PROVO (ABC4 News) – It’s legal to set off fireworks in Utah through Thursday for the Pioneer Day holiday- but nervous fire officials in Provo are asking residents to please not shoot fireworks Tuesday night.



On Tuesday afternoon it was 100 degrees here in downtown Provo with a hot dry breeze, the perfect weather to start a brush fire with fireworks. Red Flag conditions with a forecast of winds picking up in the evening prompted the Fire Department to make the request.



“We’ve decided to do a ‘Just Because You Can Doesn’t Mean You Should’ fireworks pause,” Provo Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield told ABC4 News. “Just put the brakes on fireworks tonight. Hold on to ’em. Bring ’em out tomorrow night, bring ’em out on Thursday night when the weather conditions aren’t quite so bad.”



This is not a ban…just a strong suggestion because these guys know all too well that lighting a fuse can spark a disaster.



“You can have a very small fire that can get out of hand in just no time at all,” Schofield said. “So we want to do everything we can for our citizens. We want to do everything we can for our beautiful mountains. For me, the best success is to wake up on Friday morning when the fireworks window is closed and look out my bedroom window and see my mountains still intact.”



Fire Marshal Schofield says that if you absolutely must shoot off your fireworks Tuesday night take them to one of Provo’s city parks with plenty of green space.

