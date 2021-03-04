Provo Fire and Rescue gives firework safety tips

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Fire and Rescue took to social media to remind the public of some firework and fire safety tips.

“You may have seen signs in the foothill areas that say No Fireworks or Open Fires. These signs apply to open fires in the watershed areas of Provo,” Provo Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, small fires are still allowed in yards as long as the following guidelines are followed:

•Cannot exceed 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height

•It is not a nuisance to your neighbors

•Burn only dry, clean, natural materials.

•No garbage, tires, oil, or construction materials

•Only burn on a green air quality day

•Keep fires 25 feet away from structures

•Have a water source handy

•Fires must not be left unattended

“Thank you for keeping Provo safe,” Provo Fire and Rescue added.