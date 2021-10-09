Provo elementary school moves to remote learning after high COVID-19 cases

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – An elementary school in the Provo City School District will move to remote learning after a high number of positive COVID-19 results were discovered among students and staff.

A high rate of COVID-19 cases was discovered at Edgemont Elementary School after a test-to-stay event was conducted on Friday. The school will move to remote online learning for the next three days of school next week before students leave for fall break.

The decision was announced by the Utah County Health Department and Provo City School District on Friday. This decision only applies to Edgemont Elementary School at this time within the district.

“The school will be coordinating the specific details of remote (online) learning in separate communication directly with the parents of Edgemont students,” school officials say.

This announcement comes after other elementary schools in Utah have reported implementing test-to-stay protocols including Willow Springs Elementary earlier this week.

Under Utah law, schools with 1,500 students or more are required to enact Test to Stay when they have 2% of their students test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days. For those with fewer than 1,500 students, 30 students must test positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

When a school is in test to stay, if parents opt-out of having their child tested, those students will not be allowed to go to school for 10 days, just like students who do test positive.