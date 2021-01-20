Provo decides on developer to redo existing city hall block

PROVO UTAH, (ABC4) – Provo’s new city hall is being built now. Construction is well underway. Mayor Michell Kaufusi announced a developer had been chosen to demolish and redevelop the existing City Hall Building.

“The redevelopment of our existing City Hall block is a forward-thinking, once-in-a-generation opportunity for Provo,” said Kaufusi. “It will bring long-term economic vibrancy to downtown Provo while complementing the new Provo City Hall. It will help further our goals of energizing Center Street.”

“A Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued on May 5, 2020,” said Kaufusi. “Eight suitable responses were received, and after due consideration, four were selected and invited to provide additional detail on their vision for our community.”

“One goal of the RFP process was to attract developers from outside of Utah to our state and town. We achieved that with three of the top four being from outside Utah,” Kaufusi said. “Ultimately, McWhinney Development from Denver, Colorado, was selected as the developer to redevelop the footprint of the current Provo City Hall.

The firm selected McWhinney is a real estate development, investment, and management firm. They helped with the Union Station area’s redevelopment in downtown Denver and have projects in Colorado, Texas, Massachusetts, and Southern California.

According to a press release sent to ABC4, Provo and McWhinney will develop an Exclusive Right to Negotiate and a Joint Development Agreement as the next steps in the project.

The release states, “McWhinney will analyze the property and the market. They will also remove any hazardous material from the existing City Hall building and demolish the structure after the City moves into the new City Hall. Demolition is expected to be in the late spring of 2022. The proposed mixed-use development will have retail, residential, office, and entertainment components. McWhinney will make a presentation to the City Council in the next few months.”