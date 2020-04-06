Live Now
Provo crews respond to gas leak in medical office building

Courtesy: Provo Fire Rescue

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- Provo fire crews responded to a gas leak in a medical office building Monday morning.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. near 745 North 500 West.

Courtesy: Provo Fire Rescue

Dominion Energy is working to make repairs.

Roads in the area are now open.

