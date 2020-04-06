Provo crews respond to gas leak in medical office building

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- Provo fire crews responded to a gas leak in a medical office building Monday morning.
It happened around 9:00 a.m. near 745 North 500 West.
Dominion Energy is working to make repairs.
Roads in the area are now open.
What others are reading:
- What does furloughed from a job mean?
- Utah Dems urge Gov. Herbert to issue statewide stay-at-home order
- Police in South Jordan looking for theft suspects caught on Ring camera
- COVID-19 cases double in a week in El Paso-Juarez area
- Episode 50-RSL Podcast