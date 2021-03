An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – One person is dead after a crash in Provo Tuesday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. near 400 North and 900 East when a single passenger car was pulling out of a Taco Bell.

Sgt. Nisha King with Provo Police tells ABC4 that a car traveling on that road struck and t-boned the car pulling out.

The driver leaving the parking lot was confirmed dead in the crash but no other injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.