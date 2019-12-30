Provo convenience store owner arrested for alleged sexual assault on employee

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – The owner of a convenience store in Provo was arrested over the weekend after police said he allegedly sexually assaulted one of his employees.

According to arresting documents, Mukesh Pathak Bindraban, 61, is facing charges of first-degree felony forcible sodomy and object rape, second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and misdemeanor threat of violence.

Document state police received a report from a woman who said Bindraban was her boss and he contacted her and asked her to come to his house in Provo.

She said once she arrived Bindraban insisted she eat something and drink some rum. She said he then started making advances towards her and tried to kiss her and touch her inappropriately, documents state.

The victim asked to use the bathroom and while in there, she hit the record button on her phone and put it back in her pocket.

The woman said Bindraban then asked her to sit next to him and when she refused he became belligerent. She eventually sat next to him and he again tried to kiss her and touch her despite her repeated attempts to stop him, according to documents.

The victim told police she noticed two guns located inside the home when she arrived, and he told her there were guns in every room.

At one point, the victim said Bindraban told her “if you lie to me I’m going to kill you” then muttered under his breath “I will kill you”, documents state.

The victim said Bindraban then continued to sexually assaulted her and touch her inappropriately, all of which she can be heard rejecting his advances on the recording, according to documents.

The victim told Brindraban she had to leave and told police she felt her life was in danger due to the multiple weapons she noticed around his house.

The threats and the assault were all verbally captured on the recording.

A background check shows no other criminal history in Utah.

