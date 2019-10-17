Provo City renames road ‘Cougar Blvd’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – In honor of homecoming week for Brigham Young University, 1230 North was officially renamed Cougar Blvd.

The new street signs were unveiled by Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, BYU President Kevin Worthen, and BYU mascot Cosmo Wednesday.

Brigham Young Academy was established on October 16, 1875, so the street-naming gesture from Provo City falls on the same date 144 years later.

“I can’t think of a better birthday present for this time-honored university that is truly such a valuable part of our community fabric,” said Mayor Kaufusi. “It is only fitting that BYU’s gateway entrance now be aptly named and appropriately mascot-branded.”

Photo by Jaren Wilkey, Brigham Young University

