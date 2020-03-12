Provo City Mayor releases coronavirus safety plan

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- Provo City has a plan in place to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Herbert announced Thursday that mass gatherings should be limited to prevent the spread. He, along with local authorities made the following recommendations:

Mass gatherings should be limited to 100 people. That includes church gatherings, concerts and sporting events. But, not schools or places of work.

Those over 60 or with a compromised immune system should limit gatherings to 20 people.

If you are sick, stay home.

Workers are encouraged to telecommute where possible.

The Department of Health will monitor high-risk groups.

After the announcement Provo City Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said Provo City will follow the recommendations and continue to take guidance from Utah’s Coronavirus Task Force.

Provo’s Community Safety Plan

Preemptive measures are effective immediately unless otherwise stated, and will be re-evaluated on a day-to-day basis. We will notify the public of updates as necessary.

Closure of Provo City Senior Center and senior group activities and services;

and senior group activities and services; Suspension of all programs designated for ages 6 and under and senior adults at the Provo Recreation Center, The Peaks Ice Arena and the Covey Center for the Arts.

These include, but are not limited to the following:

· Senior Pass related activities and classes

· Elder Quest

· Senior Lunch (Meals on Wheels lunch delivery will continue)

· Swim Lessons

· Child Watch

· Youth Community Classes

· Sports Programming

· Dance Programming

Cancellations of all city-sponsored performances at Covey Center for the Arts and all city-sponsored group activities at Provo Library at Academy Square will be in effect starting March 13; Any previously contracted private events at city facilities will be evaluated on an individual basis with those private parties

and all city-sponsored group activities at will be in effect starting March 13;

City and Emergency Information Resources:

City news e-blasts signup:provo.io/provocityemail

Emergency alert signup: alerts.utahcounty.gov

