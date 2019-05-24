Provo City Mayor named 'Informed Decision Maker of the Year' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi named " Informed Decision Maker of the Year " Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi named " Informed Decision Maker of the Year " prev next

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - Provo City Mayor Michelle Kaufusi named "Informed Decision Maker of the Year" by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

One of the major contributions Mayor Kaufusi has made and the policy institute recognized on Thursday was her role in trying to make sure Provo is still flourishing for decades into the future.

Mayor Kaufusi is also responsible for helping to rebuild the city's aging wastewater system.