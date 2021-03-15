‘Provo City is strong’: Mayor Kaufusi to give State of the City address

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Mayor Michelle Kaufusi will be delivering her 2021 State of the City address as she visits four Key locations to introduce what she calls the “Provo Pillars designed to keep Provo strong.”

The four pillars include “Safe and sound, Economically Vibrant, Forward looking and Welcoming.”

Mayor Kaufusi will introduce a Provo Pillar in each segment of the four-part State of the City address, which will be released online on Provo’s Facebook page on consecutive days starting Tuesday, March 16.

A State of the City report will also be available on ProvoConnect.com on Thursday with department reports.

Officials say Provo’s State of the City report also highlights several accolades received during 2020, including the prestigious 2021 Best-Performing City Award from the Milken Institute.

“I can’t adequately share the exciting vision for Provo from behind my desk,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “We have significant, generational projects underway that will shape Provo’s future for the better and position us for long-term success.”

“Provo has become one of the most sought-after places to live, work and play and that’s a good thing,” said Kaufusi. “But each of us has an important role to play in creating a positive experience for all in Provo.”

