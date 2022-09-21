PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Provo Police are asking for information after a Methodist Church in Provo was damaged in a burglary call.

On Monday, Sept. 19, Provo Police responded to a burglary at the Talateu Maae Kahau Tongan United Methodist Church at 1044 North Geneva Road. Officers say they found multiple broken windows and damaged property inside the church. 

  (Courtesy of Provo Police Department)
The costs of damages have not been publicly disclosed.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding the burglary to contact Detective Fox at 801-852-7286 or non-emergency dispatch at 801-852-6210.