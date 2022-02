PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews have put out a trailer fire that caused major damage on Tuesday.

Provo Fire and Rescue say the fire started sometime around 2 p.m. at a camper trailer before spreading out to a nearby home.

The blaze continued spreading, causing major damage to the home’s attic and roof areas.

Fire crews say there were no occupants at home during the incident. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still being investigated.