Provo brush fire ignites in same location as recent blaze

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews from several stations responded to a brush fire on 2700 South Mountain Vista Parkway early Monday, according to Provo Fire and Rescue.

Crews were called out around 3:50 a.m. A fire occurred in the same location on June 24. The Fire Marshall is currently on scene and investigating the fire’s cause.

The photos below are from Provo Fire & Rescue.

On June 23, firefighters responded to a different brush fire near Orem in the area of 400 North River Park Drive.

The fire reportedly started after a lawn mower hit a rock, setting off sparks that ignited the brush.

Fortunately, crews were able to contain the fire to less than four acres.

The Orem Fire Department responded along with Provo Fire and Rescue as the fire threatened homes near the Provo and Orem border.