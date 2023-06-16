PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — B-Boys and B-Girls from Provo and surrounding areas got to throw down in Olympic Style this week. The crew at Breakin’ Circles Breakdance Studio in Provo participated in a breakdance camp with Bboy Gravity, aka, Miguel Rosario, Breaking Team USA member.

Gravity and his 11 teammates are fielding the United States’ inaugural breakdancing Olympic team in 2024. (Though, the sport is officially referred to simply as “Breaking,” and its athletes are called “breakers.”)

Students, ranging from 7-25 years old, spent three days learning from Gravity, and on Friday evening topped things off with a battle in front of the Olympic athlete. The Breakin’ Circles crew showed off their best toprock, downrock, freezes and power moves.

Breakers got their chance to show off their moves to their peers, too, and build confidence. Bboy KillaCam, 9, said, “The camp with Bboy Gravity helped me with little tips and tricks to elevate my breakin’. I would love to follow in Gravity’s footsteps and make it to the Olympics.”

B-girls found confidence in their role in the sport as well. “Breakin’ has been mostly a boys sport, I love that girls are getting more into it,” said Bgirl Lokita, 12. “The boys think we can’t do what they can do. But we can and we go out and do what they do and they get surprised.”

Breakin’ Circles was founded by Deon Thomas who says he wanted to educate people on the positivity that can come from breakin’. He and his wife, both breakdancers, began teaching in the basement of their home and soon had to find a studio to accommodate the demand. The Breakin’ Circles has a mission to break fears and build confidence, using their classes to build up students not just in the cypher (the circle where breakers perform) but in their lives. Thomas says, “Inside the circle there is no room for discrimination or hate.”

Breakdance is experiencing a surge in popularity since it’s success at the 2018 Youth Olympics and following the announcement of its inclusion in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. With the inclusion of Breaking in the medaled events programming of the Olympics it shows how the International Olympic Committee is making efforts to engage younger audiences. The breakdancing events were originally scheduled to debut during the Tokyo games but were postponed due to the coronavirus.