SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 21-year-old Provo man has died after colliding with a truck Thursday afternoon.

Summit County Deputies say they received a report that a black GMC Sierra had hit a man on a bicycle around 3:16 p.m. while traveling on East Frontage Road neat Forestdale Road.

At the scene, multiple witnesses told police that the bicyclist was traveling south on Old Highway 40 on an electric-assist bicycle and swerved into the travel lanes into oncoming traffic.

A 44-year-old man driving a GMC truck heading northbound was unable to avoid hitting the bicyclist., police say.

The impact caused severe injuries to the cyclist, who was wearing a helmet.

The cyclist was flown to Salt Lake hospital by AirMed but died from his injuries at the hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation.

The identity of the cyclist has not been released.