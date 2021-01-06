Provo-based company agrees to pay U.S. $3.2 million to resolve allegations of false statements to banks

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A smart home company based in Provo has agreed to pay the U.S. $3.2 million to resolve allegations that employees made false statements to secure financing for customers’ purchases.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Vivint Smart Home Inc. provides smart home monitoring services and frequently obtains new customers through door-to-door sales by Vivint sales representatives.

The U.S. contended that from 2017 to 2020, certain sales representatives used personal funds to cover the cost of initial financing payments on behalf of Vivint customers who sought financing to purchase Vivint’s products while making false and misleading statements to the federally insured financial institution providing the financing that made it appear as if the borrowers had funded the initial payments.

“Making false statements about the creditworthiness of borrowers undermines the integrity of our banking system and puts at risk the taxpayer dollars that help to support it,” says Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “We will pursue those who fail to provide truthful information needed by federally insured financial institutions to make appropriate lending decisions.”

The allegations resolved by the settlement were initially provided to the U.S. in a declaration submitted under the Financial Institutions Anti-Fraud Enforcement Act of 1989 that Vivint employees made false statements to secure financing for customers’ purchases of Vivint’s home monitoring products, the Justice Department announced.

FIRREA imposes civil penalties on any person or entity that violates certain predicate federal statutes.

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah and the Civil Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch (Fraud Section). Investigative assistance was provided by the FBI.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.