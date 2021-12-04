Proud Boys gather in SLC for ‘Kyle Rittenhouse Appreciation’ rally

People wearing pro- Proud Boys clothing march down Pennsylvania Avenue with supporters of President Donald Trump, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The far-right Proud Boys and other right-wing groups are planning a rally in Washington Square Park on Saturday.

The event poster bills the gathering as a “Kyle Rittenhouse Appreciation” event and cites “Your Right to Defend Your Cities” as a main theme.

Amid the controversial trial of Rittenhouse in November, where the teenager was acquitted of all charges after killing two men, protests have been spurred across the country in support of both sides.

Just a few weeks earlier, protestors gathered in Washington Square Park in Downtown Salt Lake City citing Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a prime example of the justice system’s unfair bias towards people of color.

This Saturday, the right-wing groups are planning to gather in the same spot, this time in defense of Rittenhouse.

The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. and mentions hot chocolate, apple cider and desserts will be served. Organizers are encouraging gatherers to dress to, “represent your right to bear arms.”