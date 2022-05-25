SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Demonstrators showed up at the capitol, a Costco store, and Temple Square today protesting what they’re calling a cover-up of animal abuse at the largest pig farm in the nation.

Charging documents show two defendants facing felony charges for allegedly taking pigs from that farm, Circle Four Farms in Millard.

Protestors gathered on Tuesday after a Utah judge ruling that prohibits reference to or video of alleged inhumane animal conditions at the farm.

An organizer with direct action everywhere is talking about Smithfield, the parent company of Circle Four Farms.

The two people facing felony charges are claiming to have recorded video of conditions at Circle Four Farms.

The video, playing on a TV during the demonstration, shows pigs gnawing at their cages, as well as piglets being fed while in unsanitary conditions.